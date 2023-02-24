YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a runaway juvenile was found late Thursday in a car that was chased on the South Side.

The driver of the car, Georgia Knox, 24, of Youngstown, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and was booked into the Mahoning County jail. She is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said an officer tried to pull over a a car Knox was driving about 11 p.m. at Rosedale and West Indianola avenues for having no license plate and running a stop sign, but the car failed to stop.

The car ran several red lights and was traveling at speeds of 65 miles per hour as it crossed Market Street, went off the road after hitting the railroad tracks at the bottom of East Indianola Avenue, then got back onto Rush Boulevard before stopping on East Ravenwood Avenue.

The juvenile was found after a records check, reports said, and was taken into custody. Two other passengers in the car were released.

Reports did not say if Knox had a reason for not stopping.