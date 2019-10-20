Rulli Bros. welcomes families for all-inclusive Truck or Treat event

There are also several inclusive activities planned for the event, which will be from noon to 4 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Rulli Brothers in Boardman is hosting its second all-inclusive Trunk or Treat event on Sunday.

The family-friendly Halloween celebration is meant to provide a safe trick-or-treating space for kids, especially those with special needs.

There are also several inclusive activities planned for the event, which will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Rulli Brothers is partnering with Elisa’s Entourage and Miss Dana’s Diamonds for the event.

Trunk or Treat is free to children and adults with special needs. General admission for the event will be a donation at the time of registration.

Proceeds will benefit the Walnut Grove, which funded the all-inclusive Hine Memorial Fund Playground in 2018. It will also benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

Rulli Brothers is located at 8025 South Avenue.