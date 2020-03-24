Rulli Bros. makes changes to store amidst coronavirus outbreak

Rulli Bros. ensures that their two stores are constantly cleaned and disinfected

(WYTV) – Rulli Bros. grocery stores are making a few changes to ensure safety for customers and employees.

Starting this week, the store with have special hours for customers above the age of 60 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

IDs may be checked, so the company asks shoppers to be prepared to have those ready.

There will also be red and yellow tape lines throughout the store. They should not be crossed. The tape acts as a safety measure to keep a safe, six feet distance between people.

Shoppers are asked to also not bring any personal, reusable bags into the store. Cashiers will provide bags at checkout.

Rulli Bros. ensures that their two stores are constantly cleaned and disinfected. There are also cleaning stations at the front entrance of both stores.