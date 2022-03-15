SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The driver of a garbage truck will not face criminal charges for an accident with a pedestrian that occurred on January 10.

According to a release by the office of the Mercer County District Attorney, the Sharon Police Department and District Attorney completed their evaluation of medical records and video evidence.

District Attorney Peter Acker determined that the victim, Stephanie Tubb of Sharon, and her husband could potentially receive civil remedies.

Reports said Tubb suffered partial amputations of both legs after she was hit by the garbage truck while crossing East Silver Street in Sharon.

Reports said that the driver was going under the speed limit when it happened and that the driver tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

The report states that cameras from the inside show no recklessness or negligence.

Acker said Tubb was not in a crosswalk or sidewalk at the time of the accident. Acker also noted that she was wearing dark clothing at the time.