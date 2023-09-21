STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Hundreds of ducks — the little, rubber kind — will swarm Yellow Creek in Struthers this Saturday. It has become a tradition for almost a decade.

The Struthers Fire Department will hook up the hoses to help them along. People can buy as many ducks as they want, and there are cash prizes at stake.

Ducks can be purchased at Premier Bank on State Street in Struthers for just $5 a duck.

Tom Baringer said most of the money goes back into the school system, with scholarships, and this year, keeping kids warm this winter.

“We’re working on Operation Warm, which is a program that will provide coats, brand-new coats to children in the elementary school,” Baringer said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be hot dogs for those who head out early and a chance to win some gift baskets.

The duck race starts at noon and is put on by the Struthers Rotary.