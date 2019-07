The road will reopen on Thursday

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – State Route 88, just west of the Pennsylvania state line, will close Monday for road work.

State Route 88 between Orangeville-Kinsman Road and the Pennsylvania border will close so crews can replace a culvert.

The detour is PA SR 358 to PA SR 846 to PA SR 718 to SR 305.

The road will reopen Thursday.