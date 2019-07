The bridge will closed between River Street and Milton Boulevard

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday is the first day of a 75-day closure for the Route 534 bridge over the Mahoning River in Newton Falls.

Bridge decking is being replaced, and a portion of the road is being repaved.

The detour will be I-76 to SR 225 to SR 5.

The work is part of a $1.3 million project and is expected to be done by October.

The historic Arlington Bridge will also be closed during the construction.