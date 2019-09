The $400,000 project is part of larger work order that replaced a culvert

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A culvert replacement project that closed a major route between Bazetta Township, Howland and Cortland is complete.

Route 46 is now open in Bazetta Township where a culvert was being replaced.

A portion of the road, just south of State Route 305 near Tamer Win Golf & Country Club, was closed for several weeks as the work was being done.

The $400,000 project is part of larger work order that replaced a culvert on McCleary-Jacoby Road.