BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Troopers, firefighters, and other crew members responded to an accident in Canfield Friday involving a truck that was fueled by natural gas.

Crews were called to Route 224 and West Golf Drive right in front of Mill Creek Park at 5:45 a.m.

According to a press release, U. S. 224 was closed for nearly three and a half hours.

Reports said that the driver struck a manhole cover that was displaced from the manhole. The cover bounced up and struck the truck’s fuel tank that had compressed natural gas. The tank ruptured, causing an explosion.

Troopers say the driver suffered minor injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Boardman Township police and fire departments and the Ohio Department of Transportation were on the scene.