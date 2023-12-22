YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For generations, employees at the Mahoning County Courthouse wrapped up the days before the Christmas holiday by filling the air with song.

Friday was the annual carol signing in the Courthouse Rotunda. It’s a tradition started close to 60 years ago by then-Clerk of Courts Tony Vivo, Sr. He then passed it down to his son Tony Vivo Jr. and now his successor Dan Dascenzo is keeping it alive.

“We are really excited that even though we’ve had a change in the office and Dan Dascenzo is our new clerk, this tradition is going to continue, survived COVID, survived changes. It’s wonderful,” said Kathi Welsh, Mahoning County deputy clerk of court.

The event even featured a visit by Santa Claus, who posed for pictures with the children.