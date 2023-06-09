GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard-Liberty Rotary Club is hosting its first-ever Catalina Wine Mixer next week.

The Rotary Club has already sold 250 tickets to the mixer but is hoping to sell about 100 more.

It’s being held in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue in Liberty from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

There will be wine, beer, food, desserts, entertainment, a live auction, and ax throwing. Money raised will go to support local students and charitable organizations.

“We do help a lot of the local causes right now in our community. It’s a time of great need and fundraising is essential. We’ve been very lucky for the community to rally around us,” said Bernadette Kish, vice president of the Girard-Liberty Rotary Club.

Tickets are $75 each or $125 for a couple. You can purchase tickets in advance at the Liberty Giant Eagle, Blackstone Funeral Home, Byrne Chiropractic, and Sweet Memories Vintage Tees & Candy or at the door the day of the mixer.

Lydia Byrne said donations help the club with school scholarships, coat donations and co-hosting the Special Olympics, among other projects.