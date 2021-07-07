Rotary Club of Youngstown installs new president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rotary Club of Youngstown installed a new president on Wednesday.

Josh Prest took the oath of office at the club’s weekly meeting at the Wick Park Pavilion.

He is likely the youngest president in the history of the Rotary Club of Youngstown.

Prest is a native of Youngstown and graduated from Boardman High School. He currently serves as the Northeast Ohio District Representative for U.S. Senator Rob Portman.

He is excited about what’s to come over the next year.

“Coming to Rotary today, as I have over the past seven years, presiding as president, you know, continuing to re-engage with my friends in Rotary and getting back out into the community with service projects and, you know, again, hitting the reset button from COVID,” Prest said.

He joined the Rotary Club of Youngstown back in 2014.