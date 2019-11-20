Rotary Club of Youngstown donates coats to kids in need

This is all part of the national "Operation Warm" program by the Rotary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Hundreds of local school children have brand new winter coats this week thanks to the Rotary Club of Youngstown.

Students at Harding School had the chance to pick out coats in their sizes Wednesday morning.

Harding is one of four local schools and agencies getting the donated coats, all purchased through donated funds

“We contact the local schools and each classroom is able to get a list of the coat sizes that we need. From there, we tally it and are fundraising for several months to see how much we can raise for these coats,” said Dr. Liz Shobel, Rotary Club of Youngstown member.

Members of the local club raised close to $24,000 to buy the coats. That’s almost twice as much as their goal this year.

Coats not given away to the schools will be donated to the local Salvation Army.