Roses laid for local war heroes lost in battle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The third Friday of September is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Trumbull County Veteran’s Memorial Park in Warren held their annual laying of the rose ceremony Friday, honoring local war heroes that were prisoners of war or went missing in action.

“This laying of the roses is to honor our brothers and sisters that have passed in the war,” said Vietnam veteran Kenneth J. David.

Over 60 roses were laid by friends and family members, each one remembering those who were lost.

A table for one was set with symbols representing the remembrance of lost soldiers.

Veterans had some personal connections to those honored in the ceremony.

“There’s a bunch of boys, they were boys and now they’re all men, that passed away from Girard and that’s my hometown,” David said.

Troops from the Vietnam and Iraq wars were honored and a bell was rung for each name read.

Veterans and family members were emotional during the ceremony.

“There’s one more red stripe on our flag and that’s because of the men and women that died for this country. I think some people need to understand why these guys give their lives to keep us free,” said Air Force veteran Paul Yannucci.

Veterans want the ceremony to live on to teach younger generations the sacrifices made by troops.