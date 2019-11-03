Rose ceremony in Youngstown honors fallen Vietnam War soldiers

About 70 people showed up to the Laying of the Roses Ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Downtown Youngstown hosted its annual Laying of the Roses Ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony honors Mahoning County heroes of the Vietnam War who were killed in action.

About 70 people showed up. Some were family members of the veterans, some were just people from the community.

Families placed roses at the base of the monument.

Susan Krawchyk, executive director of the Mahoning County Veteran Service Commission, said there are about 13 dozen roses for each soldier on the wall.

“We have a lot of participants from the honor guards, the bagpipes, we have someone singing the National Anthem. So it’s a big community event,” she said.

The event happens every year and community members believe it is a great way to show respect for our heroes.