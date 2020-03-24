Roscoe’s Poultry adjusts store hours Local News They will be closed on Sunday and Monday by: WYTV Staff Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 12:04 PM EDT A low angle view of a pushcart in the grocery store YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Roscoe’s Poultry joins the list of stores that are cutting back hours due to the coronavirus. The store will now only be open from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday through Saturday. They will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Mel Robbins Main Area Middle