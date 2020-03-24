Roscoe’s Poultry adjusts store hours

Breaking News
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Roscoe’s Poultry joins the list of stores that are cutting back hours due to the coronavirus.

The store will now only be open from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday through Saturday.

