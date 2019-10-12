Rosary Rally in Youngstown hopes to internationally connect people with prayer

A nationally traveled statue of Our Lady of Fatima will be available for anyone in attendance to view

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Rosary Rally is being held this Saturday in Youngstown for the 102nd celebration of Our Lady of Fatima’s appearing to the children of Fatima, Portugal.

Anyone interested should meet at St. Columba Cathedral on Rayen Avenue at 11 a.m. to then walk to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

At noon, the group will pray the Rosary, with parts of it being said in Spanish.

To celebrate, a nationally traveled statue of Our Lady of Fatima will be available for anyone to view.

“This beautiful image has been traveling the United States exclusively for over 50 years. She was blessed by Pope Paul VI in 1967 before coming into our country,” said Catherine Moran, local president of the World Apostolate of Fatima – Byzantine Division.

It is hoped that everyone participating in the U.S. and Europe will pray at the same time.