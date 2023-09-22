CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — If you love motorcycles, muscle cars, Jeeps and crafts, the Rooster Rally happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds this weekend is the event for you.

“No admission to the general public to enjoy great entertainment,” said organizer Pat Adams. “We’ve got live entertainment all three days. We’ve got Chris Higbee [Friday night], we’ve got a train wreck on Sunday and David Lloyd and the Ramrods tomorrow.”

“I grew up on a farm, helped all my neighbors farm,” Higbee said. “I don’t farm now because I play music, but I’d imagine I’d be in some form of that if I wasn’t in music, but yeah, I mean, it’s the lettuce we eat and hamburgers we put on our plates.”

Attendees will get to see cars and bikes doing burnouts, there’s a craft show each day starting at 11 a.m., and an offroad Jeep Jamboree on Sunday. Each day starts at 8 a.m.