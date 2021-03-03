Rooster painting can now begin as sponsors pick designs for Canfield Fair art project

Designs were displayed in the middle of the Canfield Fairgrounds' Event Center Wednesday evening for sponsors to see

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the Mahoning Valley’s most recognizable symbols is the Canfield Fair’s rooster head.

We don’t often see it in all white, but it won’t stay white for long. In fact, 20 of them will soon be painted in an array of designs.

To celebrate this year’s 175th Canfield Fair, the Canfield Fair Board decided to hold a “Paint the Rooster” community art project.

On Wednesday, sponsors picked the rooster designs they wanted, which everyone will have the chance to eventually buy.

From the bottom of the base to the comb, the white fiberglass rooster statues measure over six feet tall.

“We have 20 sponsors of the big birds you see behind us, and we have 20 artists who were selected and juried to be involved in this,” said George Roman, with the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

Those sponsors paid $3,500 each to have their logos included on the stands. One of the sponsors is WKBN.

“There’s a lot of variety here and I think a lot that are very interesting and can’t wait to see them actually produced and put together,” said WKBN’s Dave Redig.

Scattered around the room were 20 drawings from which the sponsors could choose from. Matt Liptak of Alexandria, Virginia, called his “When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemon Shakes.” Poland’s Erin Rivello named hers “Vincent Van Crow.” Felicia Moss of Ravenna’s will be “Grandma’s Cookie Jar.”

Dave and Dawn Dickey of Dickey Electric had the first pick. They chose “Under the Feathers” by Alexis Morozov of New Springfield. It’s the anatomy of a rooster. Dawn, as it turns out, taught anatomy and physiology at Kent State Salem for 20 years.

“So I’ve always been interested in bones and muscles and that kind of thing. I have skulls and skeletons throughout my house and this just really struck my fancy,” Dawn said.

Betty Frazzini and Jill Raymer represented the Canfield High School Class of 1961, who, for their 60th reunion, decided to buy a statue. They too got what they wanted — “Big Red” by Kate Antal of Boardman.

“Oh, look at it. It’s perfect. With the cardinal and the school and everything that transpired while we were there,” Raymer said.

The WKBN rooster will be a work by Dave Buehrle of Austintown titled “Something to Grow About.”

Once the statues are painted, they’ll be displayed at the Canfield Fairgrounds. After the fair, they’ll be auctioned off. The hope is to raise between $50,000 and $75,000.