BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 680 north in Boardman.

The crash happened about 12:40 p.m. Thursday right before the Midlothian Boulevard exit.

The driver of an SUV lost control, went off the road and rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

Another car also rolled over on 680 around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

27 First News talked to the driver and he said he just went off the road a bit and then rolled.