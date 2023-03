AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A rollover crash is slowing traffic on Route 46 in Austintown.

The accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 46 southbound in front of Arby’s.

The Honda Fit was overturned and on its roof in the southbound lane.

Traffic is backed up in the southbound lane to at least I-80. Traffic is moving in the northbound lane.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt. Check back here for updates.