A tractor-trailer rolled over, blocking all eastbound lanes for a little over three miles

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of the Ohio Turnpike through Trumbull County is completely blocked Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer rolled over in the road.

The crash happened four miles west of the Lordstown exit on the Ohio Turnpike eastbound.

All eastbound lanes are blocked for a little over three miles in the area.

Drivers are being told to get off at the Route 5 exit.

Traffic is expected to be backed up for a while.