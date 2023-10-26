COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after the car she was driving rolled over several times.

A woman driving west on Route 422 in Coitsville went off the right-hand side of the road around 6 p.m. The car rolled over several times before coming to rest in a field near the brine disposal plant, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A witness to the accident told police that the car had been swerving in and out of lanes before the crash.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.