POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken to the hospital have a rollover crash in Poland Township Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on North Lima Road just after 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle hit the side of the embankment, causing it to roll over.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials did not say what led to the crash.

North Lima Road is temporarily closed while crews work to clean up the crash.