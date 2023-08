WEST SALEM Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Crews were called to a rollover crash in Mercer County Wednesday morning.

The accident happened about 8:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Orangeville Road.

Pennsylvania State Police said that the car was far off the road.

Troopers said one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The road was temporarily blocked while the accident was being cleared.