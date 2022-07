TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Transfer.

It happened Saturday morning in the 6700 block of Saranac Drive.

South Pymatuning police responded.

According to investigators at the scene, the driver was going too fast around the corner when she lost control of the vehicle.

The neighbor that WKBN spoke with had a mailbox taken out in the crash.

Neighbors say speeding is an issue down the road.