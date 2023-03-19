SOUTH PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A rollover crash on Hartford Road has sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

According to South Pymatuning Township police, emergency crews were called out to Hartford Road shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car that had rolled over.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is under investigation as it’s unknown what the cause was.

The road will remain blocked until the scene has been cleared.