Rollover crash closes lane on I-80 near Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – One lane of Interstate 80 was blocked off after a rollover crash near Liberty Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened before noon. The left lane of I-80 eastbound was closed beyond SR 193/Belmont Ave. to U.S. 62 West/SR 7 South, according to ohgo.com.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happed near mile marker 231 where a vehicle with a trailer rolled over into the median. Two people were trapped inside.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They also say extra manpower was requested, and the vehicle was being removed.

The accident caused traffic to slow for about two hours and OSHP asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The crash is under investigation.