Rollover crash causing traffic issues in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash in front of Lowe’s on South Avenue in Boardman.

An SUV is on its side.

Investigators at the scene said a Mustang speeding around traffic caused the crash. They say the driver got out and tried to run, but they caught him.

The northbound lanes of South Avenue are shut down, causing traffic issues in the area.

The crash is between Aldi and KFC.

