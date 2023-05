MILTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car has rolled over, blocking a road in Milton Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the 15000 block of Robinson Road around 6 a.m.

OSHP said that the driver had minor injuries and was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment

Troopers said that the road was blocked in the area, but it is now back open.