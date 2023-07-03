LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A road was closed and a driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on a major road Monday morning.

Poles and wires are down on the car that rolled over on Youngstown Hubbard Road near East Logangate Road as of around 4 a.m. Officials say there was a minor fire in the car after the accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officials temporarily closed Youngstown Hubbard Road temporarily between Seifert-Lewis Road and Bell Wick Road. The car was towed around 5 a.m. and the road reopened soon after.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

OSHP is still investigating.