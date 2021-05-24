Roll call: Lisbon Schools looking to fill open positions

There are three openings at David Anderson and one at McKinley Elementary

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The school year is winding down but it’s never too early to start thinking about the future.

Lisbon Schools are already preparing by looking to fill three spots at David Anderson Jr./Sr. High School and one at McKinley Elementary.

They’re looking for qualified teachers with the following licenses for integrated math for grades 7-12, intervention specialist for grades 6-12 and computer science for grades 9-12.

Individuals interested in any of those positions can send their resume and cover letter to Principal Keith Edenfield at Keith.Edenfield@Lisbon.K12.OH.US.

At McKinley Elementary, they need an intervention specialist for grades K-5. Individuals can email their resume and cover letter to Principal Dan Kemats at Dan.Kemats@Lisbon.K12.OH.US.