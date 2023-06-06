HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, one couple who has lived in their home since 1970 had something happen they never thought they would have to deal with: A rouge tire flying into their home.

Imagine: You’re just sitting at home, enjoying your morning coffee when you hear a loud noise. When you check your garage, you find a tire buried in your car.

That’s exactly what happened to Lloyd and Joanna Morris. They’re in their 80s and live about a football field or more away from state Route 30 in Hanover Township.

“I was sitting in a room, my devotions, which I do every morning,” Lloyd said.

“I was in bed. I just heard a bump and thought something fell in the garage,” Joanna said.

Lloyd said at first he thought his wife had fallen. Then, he thought a deer had hit their home.

“Just stuff fallen over the car, all over the floor, just stuff flew everywhere. Then, I come outside. I could see from the inside, I could see the hole,” Lloyd said.

Then, they noticed the truck tire leaning against their now-damaged car.

“Another 6 feet would have been the wall of our our bedroom,” Joanna said.

Both Joanna and Lloyd said they feel lucky to be unharmed.

“If it would have got twisted somehow and hit — yeah, I don’t think I’d be here talking to you,” Lloyd said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers came out to investigate, but the Morrises don’t believe they’ll find out who is responsible.

“They said they’d never catch who did it,” Joanna said.