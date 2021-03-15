Rogers man killed in rollover ATV crash in Columbiana County

The report said the ATV hit a utility pole before rolling down an embankment and landing on its side

MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – One man was killed in a rollover ATV crash that happened overnight in Columbiana County.

State troopers were called to the scene on Bye Road in Middleton Township.

According to troopers, 24-year-old Elijah Kaufman, of Rogers, was heading northwest on a 2020 Polaris side-by-side ATV when he lost control and went off the side of the road.

Kaufman was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say alcohol is suspected as a factor. The crash remains under investigation.