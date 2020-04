Rogers Flea Market plans reopening next month

Vendors will be required to follow guidelines put in place by the state

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Rogers Flea Market plans to reopen on May 15, saying vendors will be required to follow guidelines put in place by the state.

The flea market posted its schedule on Facebook, saying its Open Air Market will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, while small livestock, eggs, hay and grain, and monthly equipment and machinery auctions will continue online:

Saturday June 6, 2020 Flea Market Open to All Vendors

Saturday July 4, 2020 Flea Market Open to All Vendors

Saturday August 1, 2020 Flea Market Open to All Vendors

Saturday September 5, 2020 Flea Market Open to All Vendors

Saturday October 3, 2020 Antiques & Crafts Market