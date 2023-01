(WKBN)- A Steelers legend tried beer from a Columbiana County brewery and mentioned iton his podcast.

Birdfish Brewing Company of Columbiana posted on their Facebook page that Ben Roethlisberger tried their ‘Too Hip To Sip’ beverage on his Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger podcast.

Big Ben approved of the drink, saying that it was “very good.”

The video can be watched on Birdfish Brewing Company’s Facebook page.