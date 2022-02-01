Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse changing mask policy

**Related Video Above: Mayor Bibb announced Cleveland vaccination initiative ahead of NBA All-Star weekend.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is changing its mask policy for guests.

Starting Feb. 1, masks will be strongly recommended for everyone who attends events at the venue, but they will no longer be required.

Rocket Mortgage previously moved to a mask mandate on Dec. 31 amid the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the omicron variant.

Now, the venue says it will align with Cleveland’s indoor mask advisory, which Mayor Justin Bibb announced earlier this month.

That advisory strongly recommends wearing masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as indoor activities increase during winter conditions.

Learn more about Rocket Mortgage’s COVID protocols here.