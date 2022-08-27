SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Rock the Rails happened in Sharon on Saturday.

Warehouse Sales on West Silver Street is sponsoring and hosting the event at their location.

The headliner was Chris Higbee.

They had food and a raffle that benefits the Fraternal Order of Police.

Owner of Warehouse Sales Michael Lisac said the event is about giving back to the community.

“We used to have customer appreciation parties, we just transitioned into concerts a few tears back. Ended up taking a break because of COVID for a while, we were actually going to have it in 2020 for our 20th anniversary of the store, but we couldn’t,” Lisac said.