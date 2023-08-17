YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin Pride will be on full display this weekend at YSU for the first Rock the Lot.

The celebration takes place this Saturday in parking lot M-70 next to the stadium.

The event will include food vendors, games and live music. Organizers say the event will be a great atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

All proceeds from the event will go to the athletes.

“It’s a fundraiser for the football team. It will go to the operations fund that the university doesn’t cover but for extras,” said Rocco Nolfi, event organizer.

Tickets are available at the YSU ticket office.