YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Covelli Centre has just announced that Skillet and Theory of a Deadman will be coming to Youngstown with guest Saint Asonia. It’s all part of the Rock Resurrection Tour.

See plans: Geauga Lake to get new life with fresh park See plans: Geauga Lake to get new life with fresh park

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, but there is a collection of presales available as well. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Southwoods Health Box Office.

The show is set for November 17 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Onsite parking will be available for a $20 cash fee.