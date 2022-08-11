SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem residents can see some rock-n-roll-themed activities.

The event is called Freed Fest, in honor of former Salem resident Alan Freed.

There will be two different stages set up in McCulloch Park and at the corner of Boardway Avenue and State Street for a total of 14 acts.

Other places around the downtown area will also be hosting music events.

Freed started his music and disc jockey career in Salem and was a big part of rock ‘n’ roll.

“He coined the term rock n roll. He created the first rock ‘n’ roll concert in Cleveland and went on to further fame and infamy,” said Salem Second Saturday Chairman Sara Baer.

The Salem Historical Society will be hosting a trolley tour of Freed’s life at 10 a.m. and that’s a $15 cost.