BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman will be transformed into a concert venue Saturday night.

For its annual fundraising event, The Rich Center for Autism will be rocking out with one of the area’s most sought-after bands, The Vindys. The event starts at 6 p.m.

First News Anchor Lindsey Watson will be emceeing the “Rock the Rich Center” event.

“I’m so thrilled to be emceeing this fun night of music and supporting the mission of The Rich Center for Autism,” she said.

Watson is also a sitting member of The Rich Center’s advisory board.

While the dinner and concert portion of the event is sold out, there are still a bunch of ways you can get involved and help support children with autism in the Valley.

This year’s silent auction and raffles are all online. If you’re interested, visit the event’s website to participate. There, you can also make a donation.