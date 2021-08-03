Rock and metal concert coming to Youngstown in September

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Papa Roach are coming to the Covelli Centre, along with metal band Memphis May Fire, September 21.

Breaking Benjamin has topped the rock charts since their debut in 2002 and their most recent release, “AURORA” was their 10th number one song.

Papa Roach is a two-time Grammy-nominated Platinum-selling band fronted by Jacoby Shaddix that debuted with the album “INFEST.”

Memphis May Fire debuted in 2006 and has broken into the top 20 rock radio charts and recently released two new singles.

Tickets are available for presale August 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online with the password AURORA.

Public ticket sales start August 6 at 10 a.m. online and at the Southwoods Health Box Office. Tickets start at $39.50.