YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Research from Youngstown State University shows that integrating robots in the curriculum for students with autism is helping.

The focus is improving social and emotional skills. The first year of data taken from YSU’s Rich Center for Autism shows that students made significant gains, according to Karen Larwin, professor of Teacher and Education and Leadership Studies at YSU.

The research centers around curriculum using RoboKind, an education technology company that uses human-looking, facially expressive assistive robots to help with social skills instruction.

Three of the robots were introduced at the Rich Center. Graduate assistants in the psychology program assist with the delivery of the curriculum along with teachers at the school.

“For example, Milo – one of the robots – might ask a student about appropriate times to be excited or happy and work through scenarios to teach appropriate responses for specific environments or situations, like maybe attending a birthday party,” said Rich Center Executive Director Gregory Boerio.

Teachers use the data to help develop students’ individualized education programs, including social-emotional learning goals and progress monitoring.

Boerio said the research helps create strong connections with undergraduate and graduate programs at YSU. The research was introduced by Boerio and Larwin earlier this month at the American Evaluation Association Annual Conference in New Orleans.

“We are eager and excited to continue research in a wide array of areas associated with instructional practices for students with ASD,” Boerio said. “As an autism center, it is important for us to share the high-level practices we are implementing each and every day and extend our reach beyond our local community to help inform best practices.”