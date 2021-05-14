Robinson-Shuba statue site prepares for July dedication

On Friday, crews were pouring concrete for the project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Progress at the site of the Robinson-Shuba statue in downtown Youngstown is coming along at the east end of Wean Park near the Covelli parking lot.

First News is told the walkways and seating area will be complete soon.

This is all work to prepare to bring in the statue for the dedication, set for Saturday, July 17, as part of the YSU Summer Arts Festival.

The statue will honor the historic handshake between Jackie Robinson and Youngstown’s George Shuba at home plate after Robinson hit a homer.

