Robins Theatre announces plans to reopen

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Robins Theatre in downtown Warren announced their plans to reopen, featuring some classic movies inspired by the venue’s historic past.

The theater will show “Casablanca” on June 19 at 7 p.m. and “The Wizard of Oz” on June 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for $5, beginning 45 minutes before show time.

However, guests will notice some differences to comply with reopening guidelines.

“We put shields up and we’ve sanitized. We’ve sanitized the whole place, we’ve cleaned everything and we’re going to have the hand sanitizing stations up and all the other things for social distancing,” said Ken Haidaris from the Robins Theatre.

They are working to bring back concerts and other events as well.