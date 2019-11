It happened at the chain's location off of Route 46 just before 7:30 p.m.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a robbery at an Aldi grocery store in Howland Sunday night.

Detectives said a man with his face partially covered entered the store, told employees he had a gun and demanded money.

After the man got the cash, investigators said he took off to an unknown location.

No arrests have been made at this time. Howland police are still investigating.