Roadway closed after explosives found during Hubbard Twp. investigation

Police say they have a man in custody but have not identified him

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A roadway is closed after police found two explosive devices in Hubbard Township.

Investigators were called out to Hubbard Bedford Road Monday afternoon, which was then blocked off. The 911 call obtained by WKBN says the initial call came in for a burglary.

According to officials on scene, the home belongs to someone who recently passed away.

Police requested the Youngstown Bomb Squad to the scene.

According to Trumbull County 911 recordings, one of the devices was on the ground and another was inside a vehicle.

Police also say there were about 25 to 30 of these devices in the home.

Hubbard Township police Chief Greg Tarr says, when police arrived, they found a man trying to get into the home. He was taken into custody.

A woman with the man jumped in a waiting car, and the car drove off, Tarr said.

Tarr said police know who the woman is and they are looking for her.

It is not clear if the devices were brought to the scene or were in the house, Tarr said. He said agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching the house and they will know more when the search is finished.

Tarr declined to identify the man who is in custody.