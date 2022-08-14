HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Historic Yellow Howland House was on its way to a new location on Sunday and some roads were officially shut down.

The move started at about 6:15 a.m.

For more information on road closures and safety concerns, check out this story.

State Routes 82 and 46 and all side roads are officially reopened as of 10:30 a.m. after being closed all morning for the move.

It is all because ODOT has a major project planned for the intersection of State Route 82 and 46. They are starting construction on a diverging diamond intersection next year.

It will help ease traffic and lessen accidents in the area.

Originally, the house was going to be torn down, but the Howland Historical Society didn’t want to see that happen.

They say is is important to keep some of the township’s history alive.

Cindee Mines with the Historical Society says the house is the oldest one in Howland.

It was owned by one of the founding members of the township, making it essential to honor the legacy left in the home.

“He’s why Howland is here. He had a farm, a huge farm. In fact, what we’re standing on right now was part of his farm. So, that was really when we were working on looking for a site to move it this was part of his property,” Mines said.

The house is moving to sit across from Howland Middle school. Moving has been no easy task.

Crews with ODOT, police, fire and First Energy are all working hard this morning to assist the movers.

Wires had to be taken down and there are some road closures in the area. Howland Police ask people to stay away from the area for their safety.

The move isn’t far but they do have to move the house slowly to ensure it won’t break.

You can expect to avoid the area between the Route 46 and 82 ramps and Howland Middle School for a couple of hours this morning.

First News is on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.