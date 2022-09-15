YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run.
The following roads in Mill Creek MetroPark will be closed to vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:
- Bears Den Drive
- Cross Drive
- New Cross Drive
- Lily Pond Drive
- West Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- Memorial Hill Drive
- East Park Drive
- Valley Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- High Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- Robinson Hill Drive
- Slippery Rock Bridge
The annual event travels through the park, with unique courses each year traveling along various sloping inclines. The race begins at the Wick Recreation Area, 1861 McCollum Rd. To sign up, visit Mill Creek MetroParks’ website.