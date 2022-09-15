YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday will see some road closures for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Fun Run.

The following roads in Mill Creek MetroPark will be closed to vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:

Bears Den Drive

Cross Drive

New Cross Drive

Lily Pond Drive

West Drive

West Glacier Drive

Memorial Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

High Drive

West Cohasset Drive

Robinson Hill Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

The annual event travels through the park, with unique courses each year traveling along various sloping inclines. The race begins at the Wick Recreation Area, 1861 McCollum Rd. To sign up, visit Mill Creek MetroParks’ website.